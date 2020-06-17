Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Could Go 16-0 This Season

This past NFL season saw six teams win at least 12 games, and four win at least 13. But could we really see an NFL team join the 2007 Patriots and go 16-0 this season? Colin Cowherd seems to think so.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Baltimore Ravens could go 16-0 in 2020. He looked at the team’s combination of upgrades, returning starters and favorable schedule as factors that could help them finish better than the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“They now have the best secondary, and the best running game in the NFL,” Cowherd said. “Their toughest road game is at Philadelphia – they can take a bus there. They don’t go west… Baltimore is a rare team for me… We may be looking at a 16-0 football team and I don’t think it’s crazy.”

Cowherd isn’t wrong in several regards. The Ravens are coming off the most prolific running game in NFL history and an MVP season from QB Lamar Jackson. By all accounts, they only got better in the offseason, and the schedule is very favorable in the second half of the year.

The New England Patriots famously fought tooth and nail to go 16-0 in 2007. There were some close calls, but they wound up winning the AFC title before their infamous Super Bowl XLII loss.

But going 16-0 also requires an NFL team to go out and actively pursue it. Lest we forget, the 2009 Indianapolis Colts started 14-0 before resting starters in the final two games and losing both games. But in fairness, it worked out as they won the AFC title.

At some point, even if the Ravens are rolling, they may need to weigh the pros and cons of going for the undefeated season.