Former Cowboys OL Didn’t Report To New Team After Waiver Claim

Brandon Knight, a third-year offensive lineman out of Indiana, was waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. He was claimed by the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Today, the team has confirmed that Knight refused to report. According to head coach John Harbaugh, Knight’s decision was made for personal reasons.

The Ravens have moved on, adding James Carpenter in his place. The veteran free agent guard last played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2019-20, after stints with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He has 121 career starts under his belt.

Baltimore has to overcome the major loss of Ronnie Stanley earlier in the season. The team hoped for Knight to help give tackle depth behind Alejandro Villanueva and Patrick Mekari, but will now settle for Carpenter.

After going undrafted out of Indiana in 2019, Knight signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He made one start as a rookie, filling in for La’el Collins at right tackle against the New York Jets.

He played a pretty big role for the injury-ridden Cowboys in 2020, making nine starts at left tackle, in for the injured Tyron Smith. As the Cowboys’ health has improved in 2021, he did not have a big role this season to date, and served as a little-used reserve before being waived.

Hopefully whatever personal reasons led to today’s decision aren’t too serious.

