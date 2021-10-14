The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Sums Up Lamar Jackson’s Performance So Far

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Through five weeks, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has almost single-handedly willed the team to their AFC North-leading 4-1 record. And to call Sunday Night Football’s Cris Collinsworth impressed might be an understatement.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Collinsworth reflected on Jackson’s superb performance in the Ravens’ comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. He said that Jackson is doing a better job advocating for his looming contract extension than any agent could.

“Lamar Jackson is his own agent, and he made his client a bunch of money last night,” Collinsworth said in his tweet.

The Ravens wasted no time picking up the fifth-year option on the 2019 NFL MVP. But they have yet to give him a long-term contract extension as he plays out his fourth NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson – drafted just one year before Jackson – have already received their extensions. But the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans respectively gave them theirs before their fourth seasons.

With what he’s accomplished through his first three seasons alone, Jackson has proven worthy of a massive contract. He’s a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and an NFL MVP who has yet to miss the playoffs.

Monday’s win over the Colts only gave Jackson more leverage in his impending extension talks.

He may not be the best thrower, but he’s a bonafide leader and a playmaker who can take command of his team about as well as any of his fellow elite QBs.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.