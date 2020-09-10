Dan Patrick Releases His Super Bowl LV Prediction

The NFL is back tonight, with a huge game between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and AFC South champion Houston Texans. The Chiefs are a solid favorite to repeat as champions, as they return virtually the entire core of last year’s team, but Dan Patrick is going in a different direction with his 2020-21 Super Bowl prediction.

The producers on his show had an interesting group of picks: Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints.

After confirming that he’s never made a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl prediction over the years, even ahead of the seasons in which Dallas had a lot of hype entering the year, the veteran radio host did just that. “I’m going with the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Dallas Cowboys! How ’bout them Cowboys?!” he exclaimed on his show today.

“The Ravens beat the Cowboys in the Super Bowl… The Cowboys were just begging for me to take them, so I said ‘Alright, I’m going to do it one time.’ I’m going all in.” All-in until the final game, when he has Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh lifting the Lombardi Trophy, that is.

Dan Patrick's 2020 Super Bowl picks are in. He's going with the Ravens vs the Cowboys in SB LV. Here's why… pic.twitter.com/s3ir4NdojD — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 10, 2020

“Dallas, I’m looking at going ‘Alright, Giants aren’t that good, Washington is okay, and Philadelphia, I don’t think is a great team,'” Patrick said. “So if you can pile up those wins, and you get 10, because if you don’t win now, when are you going to win in Dallas?”

“And I like the Ravens. I like (J.K.) Dobbins. They got the linebacker (Patrick) Queen from LSU. I like what they did. They added to their roster. They got great tight ends there. A couple of deep threats. And you have Lamar Jackson… I’m really basing this on Lamar Jackson continuing to grow as a quarterback.”

Dan Patrick also predicts that the Super Bowl run will wind up costing the Cowboys when attention once again turns to Dak Prescott’s contract negotiations. After an NFC Title, he believes that Prescott will get similar money to what Deshaun Watson recently received from the Texans, after they probably could’ve had him for significantly less before Mahomes totally exploded the quarterback market with his 10-year, $503 million deal.

“He’s going to make probably $40 million a year. Probably. And they could’ve had him for $33-34 (million)… And it would’ve been a bargain. At the time, we were like ‘Is he worth that? Are they going to pay him that?’ And they waited, and it cost them.”

Tonight’s season opener between the Chiefs and Texans kicks off on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

[The Dan Patrick Show]