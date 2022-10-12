David Ojabo Making His Practice Debut This Week: Fans React

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 20: David Ojabo #55 of the Michigan Wolverines defends against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 20, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens' defense is expected to receive reinforcements fairly soon.

It was announced that rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is set to make his practice debut this week. In fact, he could actually practice later today.

Ojabo, a former All-Big Ten pass rusher for Michigan, tore his Achilles at his Pro Day earlier this year. Prior to that injury, he was expected to be a first-round pick.

During his final season of college football, Ojabo had 35 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles for the Wolverines.

Even though Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles so close to the draft, the Ravens still selected him with the 45th overall pick.

Though there's no timetable for Ojabo's regular-season debut, the fact that he's practicing again is great news for Baltimore's defense.

"Some good news at long last," a Ravens fan said.

"Life is good," another fan wrote.

"Interested to see how Ojabo can do coming off that torn Achilles," one person tweeted. "Could be huge for the Ravens."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh should provide an update on Ojabo once Wednesday's practice is over.

Ojabo could, in theory, give Baltimore's pass rush a boost this season.