Details Emerge From Lamar Jackson’s Practice Absence Today

Lamar Jackson is at the center of NFL headlines this afternoon.

Jackson was not in attendance during the Ravens’ practice on Thursday. Some speculated it was because of a hip injury.

The Ravens quarterback said on Wednesday that he has a “sore hip.” He suffered the injury during his touchdown celebration against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Jackson’s absence on Thursday has nothing to do with his hip, though.

“Injury report will come out relatively soon, but I was told that Jackson’s absence from practice is not related to his hip,” Zrebiec reported on Twitter. “Jackson seemed to be joking yesterday about not wanting to tell Harbaugh his hip is sore, or at least that’s how I took it.”

Injury report will come out relatively soon, but I was told that Jackson's absence from practice is not related to his hip. Jackson seemed to be joking yesterday about not wanting to tell Harbaugh his hip is sore, or at least that's how I took it. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 23, 2021

So is it time to panic just yet? It’s plausible Lamar Jackson is dealing with an entirely different injury. It’s also plausible he missed practice for personal reasons. We should find out this afternoon.

Update: Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday because of a stomach bug. He will play on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson is dealing with a little stomach bug. He should be fine for Sunday. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 23, 2021

Take a deep breath, Ravens fans. Your superstar quarterback is doing just fine. As long as he gets healthy in time, he’ll be playing this weekend.

Jackson, once again, is playing like the MVP. He was electric against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. He’ll try and produce another stellar performance this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.