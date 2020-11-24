Details Emerging From Situation With The Baltimore Ravens

More details have emerged from the Baltimore Ravens’ organization regarding the latest testing results.

This Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is in jeopardy. The Ravens closed their facilities on Monday due to several positive tests.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and nose tackle Brandon Williams have been ruled out of Thursday’s contest. All three players were placed on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. They aren’t the only players within the organization dealing with pandemic-related circumstances.

The Ravens reported on Tuesday four more members of the organization have tested positive. That brings the total positive cases to 10 since Sunday.

Per sources, the Ravens have as many as four new positive tests for COVID-19 today after learning of four others on Sunday night. All told, since Sunday night, there's been at least 10 positive tests. Not all players. Coaches and support staff members included. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2020

This certainly isn’t a positive development. It appears Thursday’s Ravens-Steelers AFC North showdown is in major jeopardy of being moved.

Ravens-Steelers is by far the best game of the week and undoubtedly the best game on Thanksgiving day. It’d be a travesty for football fans everywhere if the contest was delayed or even cancelled, but obviously health is the priority.

The NFL is doing all it can this season to prevent team-wide outbreaks. The league hasn’t experienced any serious situations so far, and the hope is that will continue throughout the remainder of the season.

The Ravens’ latest testing results are disappointing, but Thursday’s game appears to be on for now. Ravens-Steelers kicks off this Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.