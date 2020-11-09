Dez Bryant Uses 1 Word To Describe His Baltimore Ravens Debut

Dez Bryant was welcomed back to the National Football League on Sunday.

The former All-Pro wide receiver had not played in an NFL game since 2017. Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2017 season. He signed with the New Orleans Saints late in 2018, but tore his Achilles before playing in a game. Bryant then missed all of the 2019 season.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Bryant midway through the 2020 season. While Bryant was initially signed to the Ravens’ practice squad, he was activated before Sunday’s game.

Bryant did not record any catches in the Ravens’ win over the Colts, but he was just happy to be back on an NFL field. Following the game, Bryant used one word to describe his first game back:

“Surreal.”

Bryant added that he was pumped to be back in an NFL locker room.

“Just being back in the locker room, just being on the sideline, just being here with these guys, it’s exciting,” Bryant told reporters following the game. “Seeing the game up close versus just watching it on TV, I felt my competitive spirit come back alive.”

It’ll be fun to see what kind of impact Bryant can make for the Ravens down the stretch.

Baltimore could certainly use some help in the passing game.