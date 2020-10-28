Dez Bryant Had A Notable Role At Ravens Practice Today

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens made headlines when the team signed veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad.

Bryant and the Ravens are gearing up for a huge game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The winner of Sunday’s game will take the lead in the AFC North.

During his first practice as a member of the Ravens, the veteran wide receiver played a vital role within the practice squad. He lined up on the scout team as No. 11 – Steelers star rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool.

He also made a nice one-handed catch during his portrayal of the young wide receiver. Although he’s over 30, Bryant is looking pretty spry.

Check it out.

Here is Dez Bryant (wearing No. 11 as the scout team Chase Claypool) making a one-handed grab in his first Ravens practice pic.twitter.com/E6he8XIbhV — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 28, 2020

The Ravens emerged as a legitimate landing spot this offseason after quarterback Lamar Jackson noted he had been paying attention to Bryant’s workouts.

“I’ve been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks,” he said at the time. “He’s looking pretty good on social media.”

Well, just a few months later, the two shared the same practice field. Ravens fans shouldn’t expect to see very much of Bryant on the field – at least not this week.

Baltimore enters Sunday’s game as the favorite and should be well-rested after coming off of a bye week. The Ravens also announced they will have fans in the stands, which should give this rivalry game a little extra juice.