Dez Bryant Reportedly ‘In Talks’ With 1 Notable NFL Contender

Dez Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017, but the former All-Pro wide receiver is looking to make a comeback in 2020.

The former Dallas Cowboys star was released from the team following the ’17 season. He signed with the Saints late in 2018, but suffered a season-ending injury at practice. Bryant never suited up in a game for New Orleans.

Bryant has since been linked to a couple of different franchises, but none more so than the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson has voiced his interest in Antonio Brown, but perhaps the Ravens will take a shot on Bryant instead. NFL insider Josina Anderson is reporting that Bryant has been “in talks” with Baltimore about a potential workout.

“I’m told free agent WR Dez Bryant has been in talks with the Ravens and other teams for a potential workout, per sources. Bryant has been working hard to bring himself back,” she reported on Monday morning.

Bryant could be a nice red zone target for the Ravens’ offense. Baltimore has arguably the league’s top rushing attack, but could use some help in the passing game.

Few have been better than Bryant at his peak, though it remains to be seen what kind of game shape he’s in at 31 years old.