Dez Bryant Is Making Special NFL History In Today’s Game

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant is making NFL history this afternoon, and not in a way he probably ever imagined doing.

Bryant will become the first player in the modern NFL to play in two Wednesday games. The Ravens-Steelers Week 12 matchup, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, finally kicked off moments ago after three postponements due to COVID-19.

As a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2012, Bryant played in the NFL season opener against the defending Super eBowl champion New York Giants on Wednesday, September 5.

The game was supposed to be held on Thursday, September 6, but was pushed up one day to accommodate the final night of the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

Bryant caught four passes for 85 yards in a 24-17 Cowboys win that night.

Dez Bryant is about to become the first modern @NFL player to appear in TWO Wednesday games. So, there’s that. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 2, 2020

Interestingly, today’s game is being played at 3:40 p.m. instead of at night because NBC is broadcasting the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting tonight.

That’s not quite the same as the Democratic National Convention, but it is clearly enough to force the NFL to make some sacrifices.