After making an incredible comeback to the NFL, Ravens receiver Dez Bryant gave his fans quite the scare on Tuesday night.

Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 just 30 minutes before kickoff against his former Dallas Cowboys team. The dramatic wideout was wildly active on social media after being pulled from warmups, releasing a flurry of tweets.

Among those tweets was a statement from Bryant claiming that he’d be sitting out the remainder of the season.

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this,” Bryant wrote.

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Bryant later retracted this statement when replying to a fan.

Yea I’m coming back… I’m being smart https://t.co/9RjQcahTJs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

The former top NFL receiver signed to the Baltimore practice squad in later October. Just three weeks ago, Bryant was upgraded to the Ravens official, 53-man roster. He has four receptions for 28 yards through three games with his new team.

Bryant was a beast through most of his eight-year career with the Cowboys, making the Pro Bowl and earning First-Team All-Pro honors in three of those seasons. In 2014, Bryant led the league in receiving touchdowns with 16.

The wide receiver’s disappointed outburst on Twitter tonight likely had something to do with his inability to prove Jerry Jones and the Cowboys they made a mistake by dropping him. Jones and the Dallas front office cut Bryant prior to the 2018 season after he suffered a dip in production through his final years with the team.

Bryant would’ve likely seen an increased role tonight with Willie Snead on the COVID-19 list as well.

Dez Bryant’s return to football after a two-year hiatus has certainly been something to behold. Hopefully this setback isn’t too much for the former NFL great.