Dez Bryant Sends Message To Star NFL Quarterback

Dez Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017, but the former Dallas Cowboys star remains interested in a comeback.

The 31-year-old wide receiver was released by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2017 season for salary cap purposes. Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints late in the 2018 season, but suffered a season-ending injury in his first practice.

Bryant was a standout wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-17, making three Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro in 2014. The former Cowboys star believes he has something left to give, too.

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the teams mentioned for Bryant regarding a potential comeback. Bryant sent Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a message on Twitter on Wednesday night.

“What the fade look like?” Bryant asked.

The former Cowboys wide receiver scored a lot of touchdowns on the fade route during his time in Dallas.

What the fade look like? 👀 https://t.co/jlropIn0Rw — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 13, 2020

The NFL has lifted its player tryout restrictions, perhaps opening the door for Bryant to be signed by an NFL team.

“I just want a chance.. the rest will take care of itself,” Bryant tweeted earlier in the week.

I just want a chance.. the rest will take care of itself — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 11, 2020

Perhaps the Baltimore Ravens will be the NFL team to give the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver that chance.