Mark Ingram Sends Message To Ravens WR Dez Bryant

Tuesday night was a tough one for Dez Bryant. The veteran wide receiver, who just joined the Baltimore Ravens after effectively being out of the league since 2017. Bryant suffered a devastating torn Achilles tendon at practice, two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, after the Dallas Cowboys let him go following the prior season. He had been a Cowboy for his entire career before that.

He spent 2019 rehabbing, and this year, latched on with the Ravens. In Week 11, he caught four of five targets for 28 yards, his first in three seasons. Last night, he was set to face his former team, until the rug was pulled out from under him with a last minute positive COVID-19 test.

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season…” Bryant tweeted, after announcing his positive test just minutes before kickoff. “I can’t deal with this.”

His frustrations are no surprise. Today, he made it clear how important the chance to play the Dallas Cowboys was for him. His teammate, veteran running back Mark Ingram, replied to him, indicating that he and his teammates are hoping that Dez Bryant will return to the team as soon as he’s cleared to play again.

We got your back brother. You gon beat this like every other obstacle. All dawgz on deck!! We hold you down til you back wit da fam 🤞🏾💜 — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) December 9, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens have had one of the worst bouts with COVID-19 of any NFL team this season, leading to a wave of rescheduled games. Last week, the team was without Lamar Jackson, who had his own battle with the virus, as well as Ingram and fellow running back J.K. Dobbins. They lost narrowly to the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite rolling out a skeleton crew, 19-14.

Last night, the team got back on track, drubbing the Cowboys 34-17 to move to 7-5 on the season.

The Ravens are currently on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture. They’re tied with the Las Vegas Raiders, though Vegas has the edge in tiebreakers, a game behind the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts who occupy the final two Wild Card spots.