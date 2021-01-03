Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Ravens’ Playoff Berth

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were dominant against the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon, clinching a playoff berth for the third year in a row.

Baltimore’s rushing attack was the story of this game, as they finished with 404 rushing yards. Rookie tailback J.K. Dobbins led the charge with 13 carries for 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Roughly an hour after the game was finished, Dez Bryant went on social media to show his gratitude to the Ravens for giving him another chance in the NFL.

“Feels good to be a part of something special,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Bryant didn’t play a single snap in 2018 or 2019 due to injury. He suffered a torn Achilles back in 2018 with the New Orleans Saints, forcing him to spend several months on the shelf.

Though he hasn’t been a huge component of Baltimore’s offense this season, Bryant does have six receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up for the Ravens is a showdown with the AFC South winner. If the current scores around the league hold, the Ravens would face the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card weekend. That would be a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round matchup.

One thing is certain: it’d be pretty awesome to see Bryant making plays in the postseason.