Dez Bryant Reveals If He Thinks He’s A Hall Of Famer

Does Dez Bryant deserve to make the Hall of Fame whenever he decides to retire? The three-time Pro Bowler recently answered that question during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Of course. Nobody put up TDs the way I put up – not as fast,” Bryant said. “I had 77 touchdowns. Seventy-seven. Don’t forget my punt returns. I had two punt returns my rookie year.”

Bryant currently has 537 career receptions for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns. He also has the two punt return touchdowns that he mentioned in his interview with TMZ. While those are undoubtedly great numbers, it’s fair to question if they’re Hall of Fame worthy.

TMZ also asked Bryant if he believes he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which he surprisingly said he’s not.

“I won’t say first ballot. I won’t say none of that. If not a Hall-of-Famer, close. Close to it.”

In his prime, Bryant was one of the NFL’s most dominant receivers. During the 2014 season, the All-Pro wideout had 88 receptions for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The issue for Bryant is that he missed a lot of time due to an Achilles injury. He basically spent all of 2018 and 2019 trying to get back to 100 percent.

Fortunately for Bryant, he can still help out his case for the Hall of Fame by playing a few more years. After all, he did tell TMZ that he wouldn’t mind suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals.