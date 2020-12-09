On Tuesday night, the Baltimore Ravens were set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys when the team received some tough news.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant said he was taken off the field just 30 minutes before kickoff. According to Bryant, he received a positive COVID-19 test.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested. My s*** come back positive. I tested positive for Covid WTF,” Bryant said on Twitter.

Here’s the news from the man himself.

Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

It’s a tough break for a team that seemingly put its COVID-19 issues behind it. The Ravens have been the hardest-hit NFL team by the virus this season and were just starting to get healthy.

Baltimore was forced to move its game against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago. That, in turn, forced the league to move its contest against the Cowboys as well.

Dallas and Baltimore are set to kick off at 8:05 p.m. ET – meaning Bryant learned of his positive test just a half hour before the game was slated to kick off.

Bryant made his triumphant return to a starting lineup earlier this season – partially thanks to the team’s other receivers either testing positive or being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to contact tracing.

It’s unclear if Bryant’s positive test will have an impact on tonight’s game.

The Ravens have not addressed the news.