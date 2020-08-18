Dez Bryant Sends Clear Message To The Baltimore Ravens

Dez Bryant sent a clear message to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2017 season. But the free-agent receiver has made it clear he wants to return to the NFL. Speculation is brewing Bryant could land with a team ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Cowboys WR has one team in mind he’d like to play for this season: the Baltimore Ravens. Bryant sent a message to the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon making it clear he’d like to play for them this year.

He also mentioned he doesn’t care if Baltimore runs the ball “a 1000X times.” All Bryant cares about is helping a team win and keep on winning. Take a look at Bryant’s latest message to the Ravens in the tweet below.

You can run the ball a 1000X times.. all I care about is winning and only winning… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 18, 2020

Dez Bryant isn’t the only free-agent receiver that’s been linked to the Ravens this off-season. Another prominent former NFL star has been rumored to be interested in playing for Baltimore this season.

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown is expected to sign with a team for the 2020 season. The two main suitors which have been mentioned are the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens could end up surprising us all and signing both Brown and Bryant, adding two prominent weapons to an already explosive offense.

But for now, Bryant is still looking for a team to play for in the 2020 season.