Ed Werder Shares Details On Ravens’ Plan With Dez Bryant

It looks like Dez Bryant may make it back to the NFL after two years away. The veteran wide receiver is set to work out for the Baltimore Ravens, and it sounds like the team intends on signing him.

Bryant last played in 2017, his final season as a Dallas Cowboy. He caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns that season. He was released the following April.

He struggled to find a new football home, but midway through the 2018 season, he signed with the New Orleans Saints. Two days later, he tore his Achilles tendon while practicing, ending his season before it began. He has not been with a team since.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the team will likely add Bryant to the practice squad. Once he’s up to speed, he can slot in as a big receiver and red zone target. It’s a low risk, potentially high-reward move for a team that is aggressively looking to upgrade its roster as the season goes along.

Source confirms #Ravens in process of bringing in WR Dez Bryant to workout for the second time. If he’s signed, it will be to the practice squad initially to get him into game shape. They believe if process goes as expected, Dez can help them as physical receiver. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 22, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens, who have been very active today, have been a rumored destination for months. Lamar Jackson commented on them months ago, as videos of Bryant’s workouts hit social media. Ultimately, he left it up to the front office. It sounds like they’re intrigued enough to see what the 31-year old has in the tank.

While the Ravens defense has been very good, and the team is 5-1, the offense hasn’t clicked the way it did last year. Jackson is completing 63-percent of his passes but has thrown for less than 190 yards per game, and a pretty pedestrian seven yards per attempt. He leads the team in rushing, though he’s doing less of it, and the running game as a whole seems less deadly than it was a year ago, even with the addition of Ohio State star J.K. Dobbins.

It is unlikely that Dez Bryant really opens up a ton in the passing attack, but it can’t hurt to give Lamar more options, and a veteran who will be hungry to prove himself.

[Ed Werder]