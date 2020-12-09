Dez Bryant’s Reaction To Getting Pulled Is Going Viral

Veteran wideout Dez Bryant had quite the dramatic reaction to getting pulled from Tuesday night’s Cowboys-Ravens game.

Bryant was going through his pre-game routine Tuesday evening when he was told he tested positive. The Ravens receiver then announced the news himself via Twitter.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my sh** come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

That wasn’t the last of Bryant’s tweets Tuesday night. He proceeded to rattle off four more tweets, one of which suggested his season is over.

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this,” Bryant continued.

Here’s a look at the other tweets Dez Bryant has sent since being pulled from Tuesday night’s game.

The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine…. this shit do not make sense to me — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Since I tested positive for Covid before the game do the game stop or go on? @NFL — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

I’m about to drink some wine and cope…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Dez Bryant should probably take a break from Twitter for the rest of the night.

Naturally, he’s upset. The 32-year-old was obviously excited to face his former team and hopefully put up some big numbers. But to call it quits on the Ravens just because of a positive test?

Baltimore, after all, gave Bryant the opportunity he waited years to obtain. Not to mention, the Ravens could use his help seeing that their in the thick of the playoff race.

Fans are hoping this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Bryant in the NFL this season. His story is one of the more memorable of the past few years.

We guess we’ll have to wait until later this week to find out if Bryant has truly called it quits on the Ravens for the rest of the season.