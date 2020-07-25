NFL Player’s Girlfriend Arrested After Alleged Domestic Assault

On Friday night, police arrested the girlfriend of a veteran NFL player after she allegedly assaulted him.

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was reportedly the victim of domestic abuse. According to a report from ESPN, police confirmed the event happened earlier this month.

Police reportedly responded to the alleged incident on July 13 in Reisterstown, Maryland. Fluker told police that his girlfriend, Kimberly Davis, punched him in the nose during an argument over something that happened on social media.

When questioned by police, Davis did not deny the incident. Instead, she said she punched Fluker, but did not intend to cause him any harm.

A witness reportedly confirmed the alleged encounter.

Here’s more from ESPN:

[Davis] alleged that the argument became heated when the witness said Davis was a bad mother to her and Fluker’s young daughter. Fluker told police at the time of the alleged assault that it was not the first time Davis had assaulted him. Video obtained by ESPN showed Davis repeatedly hitting Fluker in late June during an argument over the care of their daughter.

Police arrested Davis on a charge of second-degree simple assault.

Fluker is a former college football standout from his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. After dominating opposing SEC defenses, the San Diego Chargers selected Fluker with the No. 11 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He signed a deal with the Ravens this offseason.