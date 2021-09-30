EA Sports Announces Rating Update For Justin Tucker

Over the weekend, football fans were stunned to see Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker miss a 49-yard field goal.

It didn’t take long for him to redeem himself, though. Trailing 17-16 with only a few seconds left on the clock the Ravens drove into field goal range against the Detroit Lions.

With only three seconds left on the clock, the Ravens lined up for a 66-yard field goal attempt. Tucker gave it everything he had and sat back and watched as the ball sailed towards the uprights.

Tucker’s kick clanked off the iron through the uprights for an NFL record 66-yard made field goal. The most accurate kicker in NFL history set the record for the longest made field goal in NFL history.

As his reward, Madden made an adjustment to his rating. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Madden elevated Tucker’s rating to a 99 – the highest the video game allows for.

After making his NFL-record 66-yard game-winning field goal on Sunday, @Ravens K Justin Tucker has had his Madden rating elevated to a 99 overall. It will be for a limited time. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 30, 2021

Other notable 99’s in the game are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Unfortunately for Tucker, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be a 99 for a long time. Field Yates reported his elevation to a 99 “will be for a limited time.”