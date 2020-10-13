The Spun

Eagles DC Has A Telling Comment On Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson may not be matching last season’s ridiculous numbers so far this year, but the reigning league MVP still commands tremendous respect from opponents.

This weekend, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The task of strategizing to contain the dual-threat quarterback falls to Philly’s veteran defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz knows he has his hands full. In a media session this afternoon, he paid Jackson the ultimate compliment, calling him “probably the most dangerous player in the league.”

Through five games, Jackson has thrown for 949 yards and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. He’s completing 63.7 percent of his throws, down a little from 2019’s mark of 66.1 percent.

As a runner, Jackson has tallied 238 yards and only one touchdown thus far. That’s off last year’s pace, but again, there’s plenty of time for him to pick things up.

It seems like Lamar is due for a big game soon. The Eagles and Jim Schwartz have to hope it won’t be against them this Sunday.


