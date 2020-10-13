Eagles DC Has A Telling Comment On Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson may not be matching last season’s ridiculous numbers so far this year, but the reigning league MVP still commands tremendous respect from opponents.

This weekend, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The task of strategizing to contain the dual-threat quarterback falls to Philly’s veteran defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz knows he has his hands full. In a media session this afternoon, he paid Jackson the ultimate compliment, calling him “probably the most dangerous player in the league.”

"Lamar Jackson is probably the most dangerous player in the league." – #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 13, 2020

Through five games, Jackson has thrown for 949 yards and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. He’s completing 63.7 percent of his throws, down a little from 2019’s mark of 66.1 percent.

As a runner, Jackson has tallied 238 yards and only one touchdown thus far. That’s off last year’s pace, but again, there’s plenty of time for him to pick things up.

It seems like Lamar is due for a big game soon. The Eagles and Jim Schwartz have to hope it won’t be against them this Sunday.