Last week, a troubling story emerged involving Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas. He was in an altercation with his wife Nina, who allegedly caught him cheating. It’s no joking matter, but that didn’t stop FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd from taking a jab at the All-Pro defensive back.

During yesterday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd was discussing Russell Wilson’s place on an all-decade list. His argument was that Wilson is too valuable to the Seattle Seahawks to be ranked No. 33 overall from this past decade. In the process of making his point, he took a shot at Thomas’ connection with his brother.

“You think Earl Thomas is the reason for that? Maybe I should ask his brother, I heard they’re tight,” Cowherd said on Thursday’s edition of The Herd.

Thomas was reportedly with his brother during the night of the alleged incident. Once this remark from Cowherd was brought to his attention, he responded on Instagram by calling the FS1 radio host “lame.”

Prior to the incident even coming out, Thomas said “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers.”

It’s likely that comments like this won’t sit well with Thomas, especially when it involves a family member.

Cowherd hasn’t responded back to Thomas, so perhaps this brief feud will disappear fairly soon.