Look: Earl Thomas Sends Ravens A Clear Message On Instagram

Earl Thomas sent the Baltimore Ravens a very clear message on his Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon.

The All-Pro defensive back got into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark on Friday. Thomas was reportedly sent home following the incident and he was not at practice on Saturday. The former Seattle Seahawks star isn’t expected to return on Sunday, either.

Some have suggested that Baltimore could release or trade Thomas as a result of Friday’s incident. Thomas responded to that idea on his Instagram Story.

Thomas shared a message from a fan that stated: “Ravens, y’all better not cut Earl Thomas.”

Earl Thomas: not a fan of the idea of getting cut. (via IG Story) pic.twitter.com/NThMA2X427 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 22, 2020

Thomas has since un-shared that message from his Instagram Story.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reports that “everything” is on the table for Thomas moving forward, even getting cut.

“That is possible. That is on the table right now,” Garofolo said on Saturday evening. “Everything is on the table. Could even be a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Now, he was sent home on Friday, was not in the building at all on Saturday the expectation is . . . that he will not be in the building on Sunday.”

It sounds like the Ravens will make a decision on Thomas soon. Will he be forced to play elsewhere in 2020?