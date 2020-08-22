Earl Thomas Deleted This Instagram Post About His Practice Fight

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas has deleted his Instagram post about the practice fight he had with a teammate on Friday.

Thomas, an All-Pro defensive back, was not at Ravens practice on Saturday after getting into a skirmish with a teammate. The former Seahawks star reportedly got into it with teammate Chuck Clark.

Multiple Ravens veterans reportedly want Thomas gone from the team, according to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora.

Thomas addressed the incident in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Being sent home sucks. I can’t take the reps I need to keep momentum going. But I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win,” Thomas wrote.

“A mental error on my part. A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly [met] with built-up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate.”

Earl Thomas just posted this on IG: pic.twitter.com/BS1YHoNzdg — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 22, 2020

Thomas has since removed the post, which included video of the lead-up to the fight with a teammate.

Earl Thomas posted this video to his Instagram of the coverage breakdown that led to the altercation with fellow S Chuck Clark. He works to clear the air on the matter in this post: https://t.co/RK5GnkpqVl pic.twitter.com/Dc4JY5DRwa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 22, 2020

Baltimore now has a decision to make with Thomas. He’s an incredibly talented player, but can the Ravens fix whatever relationships have been broken in the locker room?

John Harbaugh’s team can’t have any distractions heading into a Super Bowl-or-bust type season in 2020.