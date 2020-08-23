Breaking: The Ravens Made A Decision On Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly made a decision on All-Pro safety Earl Thomas.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens have decided to move on from Thomas. The star defensive back got into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark on Friday. Thomas was sent home from practice and was not with the team on Saturday.

Schefter reports that Thomas’ time in Baltimore is over.

“Ravens are moving on from Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas today, sources tell ESPN. They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team – punching S Chuck Clark – or trade him. Dallas is the leading contender if he’s released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over,” he reports.

Ravens are moving on from Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas today, sources tell ESPN. They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team – punching S Chuck Clark – or trade him. Dallas is the leading contender if he’s released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over. pic.twitter.com/eJeTuHD1mI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed the news.

“Sources: The Ravens are planning to release or trade star S Earl Thomas. Either way, it appears his time in Baltimore is coming to an end,” he reported.

Sources: The #Ravens are planning to release or trade star S Earl Thomas. Either way, it appears his time in Baltimore is coming to an end. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2020

Schefter added that the Cowboys are very much in play for Thomas if he ends up getting released.

“Dallas is square in play on Earl Thomas, with one source going as far as to say the Cowboys ‘would be leading contender,'” he reported.

Dallas is square in play on Earl Thomas, with one source going as far as to say the Cowboys “would be leading contender.” https://t.co/5cYVKoSutq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Thomas, 31, is a Texas native. He played for the Seahawks from 2010-18 and spent 2019 with the Ravens. Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro.