NFL Insider Shares Latest ‘Expectation’ For Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas was absent from the Ravens’ Saturday practice. It doesn’t look like he’ll be invited back for the team’s Sunday practice, either.

Thomas’ career in Baltimore appears to be in jeopardy. The veteran safety got involved in a heated confrontation with teammate Chuck Clark on Friday, leading to his practice dismissal. Thomas didn’t make it to Saturday’s practice, prompting plenty of questions.

Some believe Thomas’ stint with the Ravens could be coming to a close. He hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations in Baltimore. Not to mention, the Ravens would like to get out of paying Thomas his guaranteed salary of $10 million this season.

The Ravens have yet to make any major decisions on Thomas. But NFL insider Mike Garofolo says the expectation is Thomas will miss Sunday’s practice as the team figures out a solution to this headache of a problem.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Sunday is expected to be another Earl Thomas-less day for the #Ravens as his situation has yet to fully play out. pic.twitter.com/mXXZ5EsB4Q — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 22, 2020

The Ravens still appear to be open to cutting Earl Thomas for conduct detrimental to the team.

“That is possible. That is on the table right now,” Garofolo said in regards to the possibility of the Ravens cutting Thomas. “Everything is on the table. Could even be a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Now, he was sent home on Friday, was not in the building at all on Saturday the expectation is . . . that he will not be in the building on Sunday.”

This just keeps getting uglier. It looks like Thomas’ future in Baltimore is in major jeopardy.