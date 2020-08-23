Look: Earl Thomas Reacts To Getting Cut By The Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday afternoon their official decision on All-Pro safety Earl Thomas.

“We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the team announced on Twitter.

Thomas, a five-time All-Pro, got into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark at practice on Friday. He was sent home by the team and released about 48 hours later.

The former Seattle Seahawks star spent just one season in Baltimore. He helped the Ravens earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season and made the Pro Bowl. Now, he’ll look to join a new team before the 2020 regular season.

Thomas reacted to the Ravens’ move on Instagram.

The elite defensive back thanked Baltimore’s front office for the opportunity they provided him. He wishes it would’ve worked out better.

Former #Ravens S Earl Thomas on Instagram thanks Baltimore for signing him and says he wishes it could’ve worked out better. pic.twitter.com/TVlhAsNbdW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2020

Where will Thomas head next?

One team is getting mentioned the most for Thomas: the Dallas Cowboys. Thomas is a Texas native and has made it clear in the past that he’d like to play for the Cowboys one day.

This is something that could happen quickly. Now that Thomas has been released, he’s free to sign with another team. The Cowboys are reportedly interested and could work out a deal soon.