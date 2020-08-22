A troubling situation appears to be brewing inside the Ravens’ camp. Veteran safety Earl Thomas is absent from Baltimore’s Saturday practice following a fight with his teammate on Friday.

Thomas was sent home by the team on Friday following a scuffle with teammate Chuck Clark. The two reportedly had to be held back by close-by teammates and coaches at one point. The source of the confrontation appears to be centered around a missed assignment by Thomas during the practice.

Training-camp scuffles are the norm this time of year as teams and players put on the pads for the first time since the prior season. But it appears Thomas may have taken his confrontation with Clark too far. The Ravens dismissed Thomas from Friday’s practice. He’s not currently present at the Ravens’ Saturday practice, either.

The Ravens’ dismissal of Thomas during Friday’s practice is completely understandable. The team wanted the confrontation to die down and for Thomas himself to cool down. But the veteran safety’s absence at Saturday’s practice is troubling.

The #Ravens are back on the practice field this morning, but Earl Thomas is not, I'm told. https://t.co/yMYRM47oGg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2020

There’s growing speculation this could be the end of Earl Thomas’ playing days with the Ravens.

The former star safety has been a disappointment for the Ravens after they signed him to a four-year, $55-million contract in 2019. It’d be too costly for Baltimore to cut Thomas without cause. But Friday’s scuffle could warrant the cause, if the Ravens want to head in that direction.

Baltimore could suspend Thomas for conduct detrimental to the team. Such a suspension would then allow the Ravens to cut Thomas without paying him his guaranteed 2020 salary of $10 million.

Any such move would be an extreme decision by the Ravens’ front-office. But the organization’s patience with Thomas may have run out on Friday.