Earl Thomas Shares Video That Led To Fight With Teammate

Earl Thomas is doing all he can to clear the air after being dismissed by the Ravens during Friday’s practice. The veteran safety shared video on Saturday of what led to his confrontation with teammate Chuck Clark.

It’s been a turbulent 24 hours for Thomas and the Ravens. Baltimore was forced to dismiss Thomas from Friday’s practice after the safety got into a scuffle with Clark. To make matters worse, Thomas was also absent from Saturday’s practice.

Silence from both the Ravens’ organization and Thomas himself has sparked a whirlwind of rumors on Saturday. Some even believe Thomas’ actions during Friday’s practice could lead to a suspension and ultimately end up costing him his job.

The veteran safety finally broke his silence on Saturday. Thomas shared a video of what led to his scuffle with Clark. Take a look at the video in the Instagram post below.

In the video’s caption, Thomas makes it clear he was remaining calm up until Clark overreacted. Clearly, the veteran safety is just trying to paint a clearer picture as to what happened.

“Here is the clip that started the fight,” Thomas wrote on Instagram. “A mental error on my part. A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly met with built up aggression turned into me getting into it with a teammate. Since we didn’t keep it in house and I’m getting text and calls from ESPN reporters etc : thought I’d try and clear the air.”

The Ravens can’t be happy about the fact Thomas is sharing video clips of practice, though.

Now, all eyes turn to Baltimore’s front-office as it’ll have to eventually respond to this situation. This could get ugly.