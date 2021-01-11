Ed Reed Has A Postgame Message For Ravens Players

The Baltimore Ravens celebrated their playoff win over the Tennessee Titans by dancing and stomping on the home team’s logo, much to the chagrin of Ed Reed.

Reed, a Ravens franchise legend, was not happy about the in-game display, which occurred after Marcus Peters’ clinching interception on the Titans’ final drive. He expressed his disappointment with the players on Twitter.

“Love my Ravens but win with class,” Reed wrote.

Now, to be fair, the Ravens’ decision to taunt the Titans was clearly based off the fact Tennessee did the exact same thing in Baltimore twice, including earlier this year. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was livid with the Titans for their antics back in November.

Reed may not have liked the move, but we can’t say we blame the Ravens, as turnabout is definitely fair play in this case.

Also, it seems like we’ve got a budding rivalry between Baltimore and Tennessee, and that’s fun. These two teams should continue to be playoff contenders, meaning we may get to see them match up again in the postseason soon.

After today’s win, Baltimore will face either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, depending on the outcome between tonight’s Steelers-Browns game.