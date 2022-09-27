Ed Reed Has Message For Lamar Jackson: NFL World Reacts

Legendary safety Ed Reed knows that the NFL is a business. More importantly, he knows how the Baltimore Ravens operate.

During an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, Reed was asked about Lamar Jackson's contract situation.

Reed told Clark that he just wants Jackson to be smart. Even though Baltimore has shown the former MVP nothing but love, Reed wants Jackson to know that an injury could hurt his stock in free agency.

“He’s just got to be smart,” Reed said. “I’m not telling him to play scared or anything because I don’t think he’s gonna do that, he hasn’t displayed that, but he has to be smart because it is a business and they will use that shit against you whether you like it or not. You can think these people love you. They’re showing their true colors right now. And it’s no shot at the Ravens because they are an organization that’s a business. It’s a business first. It’s the NFL and it’s football to the players and we love that, but it’s a business first to the league.”

Reed then added that Jackson should consider changing his playing style to avoid any potential injuries.

For the most part, NFL fans agree with Reed's initial comments. They want Jackson to stay healthy so he can maximize his value for the 2023 offseason.

"I really want ravens fans to hear between the lines here," a fan said. "If a fan wants to believe that bc they get players to constantly say how amazing it is and like a real family, go ahead, but don’t think there’s any truth to it."

"This is the only advice that Lamar ever gonna need," another fan replied.

Jackson has been exceptional this season, completing 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 749 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 243 yards and two scores on the ground.

If he continues to play at this level, Jackson will receive a blank check from the Ravens in the offseason.