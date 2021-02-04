Ed Reed Makes His Thoughts On Coaching Extremely Clear

Ed Reed had a phenomenal career in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2012 and making First-Team All-Pro five times. So, what’s next for the Hall of Fame safety?

A few years after he retired, Reed joined the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff as an assistant defensive backs coach. However, his stint with the franchise didn’t last very long.

Reed is currently the Chief of Staff for the Miami Hurricanes’ football team, but a return to the NFL could potentially be in his future.

In an interview with Baltimore Beatdown, Reed said that he’s not just looking for any job in the NFL. He’d want to be a defensive coordinator or head coach because it would allow for his voice to be heard.

“I’ve talked to Coach Harbaugh briefly at times, about things. I’m not a position coach, man. I can coach position but no,” Reed told Baltimore Beatdown. “It’s not a position that I want because for one, I’m working with guys that are probably younger than me. [They] haven’t played the game and just won’t even hear my voice [if I’m] put as a position coach. My voice won’t even be heard. So that’s why I tweeted about being a [defensive coordinator] or head coach. I know what I’m capable of, I know what I aspire for. You gotta know your worth. Like I said, I’ve been in the league around a lot of coaches and looking at some of these coaches get jobs who I’ve worked with. I mean, did you see the interview from the head coach in Philly? You know what I mean?”

Judging off this response, it sounds like John Harbaugh might have discussed a potential role on his staff in Baltimore with Reed.

While it makes sense for Reed to aim high when it comes to landing an NFL coaching gig, the idea that players wouldn’t hear his voice if he was a positions coach seems far-fetched.

Reed is one of the best defensive backs to ever play the game of football. It’d be foolish to not listen to any advice that he dishes out.

Would you like to see Reed coaching an NFL team in the future?