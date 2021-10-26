Ed Reed Reveals His Honest Message For Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electric and dynamic player the NFL has to offer right now.

With respect to Michael Vick, he’s the best rushing quarterback the NFL has ever seen. One of his biggest criticisms, though, is that he takes too many hits each and every week.

Former NFL star safety Ed Reed, said he hopes Jackson starts taking fewer hits.

“I even give constructive criticism — constructive criticism — to Lamar because I want Lamar to play 20 years like Tom Brady. I don’t want to see Lamar get a catastrophic injury like the running quarterbacks of our past,” Reed said on Slow News Day.

New: There's never been a Slow News Day quite like this one. ED REED joins to talk modern football, what he wants to see from Lamar Jackson, what the U needs and more. You gotta watch: pic.twitter.com/O0zivwyMy8 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 26, 2021

The Hall of Fame safety has seen what has become of a player like Cam Newton, who endured a beating during his NFL career.

“I want him to win a championship before he becomes like Cam Newton,” Reed said of Jackson. “As big as Cam was, those hits affected Cam. Those hits caught up with him. That affects your throwing. A quarterback has to throw the ball. I always said this and I stand on it: Great quarterbacks don’t take hits.”

Jackson has been durable during his young career thus far. However, it only takes one big hit to have a massive impact on his future in the league.

Hopefully he remains healthy and continues to produce at a high level.