ESPN Analyst Has Interesting Career Suggestion For Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the offseason without a contract.

The team's inability to sign Jackson to a long-term deal has been a hot topic, especially recently. They could still work out an extension before Jackson hits free agency, or, as a last resort, assign the former MVP the franchise tag.

If that happens, ESPN's Marcus Spears thinks Jackson should pack his bags and head to Mexico.

"Go to Cabo. Go to Cabo and relax," Spears said on Get Up Wednesday. "If you're Lamar Jackson, you can't afford to gamble again. And what have we talked about on this show? Well, he's missed five games the last two seasons, so the Ravens are going to try to use that leverage.

"Lamar's leverage is 'Okay, don't sign me. I'm not playing. Blow up the whole thing.' The question for the Ravens is this: are you willing to reset yourself for four or five years of not winning and having a chance to get to the championship?"

Jackson did not suit up for the Ravens after injuring his knee in a game against Denver on Dec. 4.

His injury history, plus Baltimore's apparent reluctance to offer him big money has many speculating Jackson could be playing elsewhere in 2023.