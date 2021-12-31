ESPN Analyst Thinks 1 AFC Team’s Playoff Hopes Are ‘Done’

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, there are a plethora of teams that’ll be trying to make a late push for a playoff spot. According to ESPN Sam Acho, there’s one particular team in the AFC that has no chance of making the postseason.

During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, Acho made it clear that he believes the Baltimore Ravens‘ playoff hopes are finished.

“Take out the essentially, and you got a point. They’re done. They’re done! The Ravens’ playoff hopes are done,” Acho said. “And it’s not because of the quarterback situation. Tyler Huntley can win games for the Ravens. The issue is everyone else. Everyone else on this team is injured.”

Injuries have really hurt the Ravens this season. In fact, they lost a plethora of key offensive players before the regular season even started.

"They're done. They're done! The Ravens' playoff hopes are done."@TheSamAcho isn't sugarcoating it 😬 pic.twitter.com/TrLk3wlgqj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 31, 2021

Lamar Jackson could make a shocking return this weekend and try to put the Ravens on his back, but that might not be enough because their roster is that depleted right now.

As of now, the Ravens’ defense is missing Aaron Crawford, Otaro Alaka, DeShon Elliott, Marlon Humphrey, Iman Marshall, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Xavier Kelly, Geno Stone, Ar’Darius Washington, Chris Westry and Derek Wolfe.

It just seems like it’s one of those injury-riddled years for the Ravens.