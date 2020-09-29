ESPN Announces TV Ratings For Monday’s Chiefs-Ravens Game

There was plenty of hype surrounding this week’s Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, and the latest TV ratings prove that fans were eager to watch Lamar Jackson battle Patrick Mahomes.

For the past two seasons, the Chiefs have been able to take care of business of the Ravens. That trend continued on Monday night, as Mahomes carried his team to victory with 385 passing yards and five total touchdowns.

Despite the Chiefs jumping out to a 27-10 lead at the end of the first half, ESPN’s ratings for this AFC showdown were still very impressive.

ESPN averaged 14 million viewers on Monday night, which is up 36 percent from last season’s Week 3 game. However, that matchup wasn’t nearly as juicy since it featured Chicago and Washington.

ESPN: Chiefs-Ravens averaged 14 million viewers last night, up with 36% from 2019's Week 3 "MNF" when the Bears routed Washington. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) September 29, 2020

The Chiefs-Ravens game wasn’t the only Week 3 matchup that drew in an impressive number of viewers.

FOX announced that it had 22.8 million viewers on Sunday for the Cowboys-Seahawks showdown. Clearly there isn’t any viewer fatigue when it comes to the NFL.

Even though Week 4 doesn’t have too many intriguing matchups on tap, networks like ESPN and FOX should continue to have solid ratings.

Until we have actual proof that shows TV ratings declining drastically for the NFL, football will remain the most-watched sport in the United States.