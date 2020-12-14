ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Browns vs. Ravens Tonight

All systems are go in Cleveland for tonight’s big Browns-Ravens game. It’s a game that could have major implications in the playoffs – and even the AFC North title race.

The Ravens are finally healthy after their schedule was reshuffled due to an outbreak of COVID-19. But they were able to end their three-game skid last week with a win over the Dallas Cowboys to end their freefall. Beating the Browns will be essential if the 7-5 Ravens hope to avoid missing the playoffs this year.

The Browns are 4-0 since their Week 9 bye and have been getting their wins in a variety of ways. At 9-3 on the season, the Browns are closing in on their best record since the team relaunched in 1999. Better yet, they’re closing in on their first playoff berth since 2002.

With the Steelers losing to the Buffalo Bills yesterday, the door is creaking open for Cleveland to win the AFC North. But that door would likely slam shut with a loss.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Browns-Ravens game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Baltimore will win the game. The computer model gives the Ravens a 65.9-percent chance to beat the Browns in this game.

Needless to say, the Browns and Ravens have a lot to fight for in this game. The Ravens blew out the Browns in the first meeting in Baltimore, winning 38-6, but things have changed since then.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.