ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs-Ravens Tonight

In a highly-anticipated Monday Night Football matchup, the last two NFL MVPs will square off as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are rare underdogs in this one. But given their struggles on the road against the LA Chargers last week – needing an overtime field goal to seal the 23-20 win, it feels appropriate for now.

The Ravens, on the other hand, picked up right where they left off in the 2019 regular season. They’ve made quick and easy work of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, outscoring them 71-22. QB Lamar Jackson once again looks like an MVP contender, and may be able to stake his claim with a big game tonight.

Above all, the game will give us a QB duel between the NFL’s two brightest young stars. Patrick Mahomes has already won an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, while Jackson is chasing the latter. Both are eager to establish themselves this season immediately.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Chiefs-Ravens game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Baltimore has the edge in this game. The computer model gives the Ravens a 60.3-percent chance to win their MNF game against the Chiefs.

Both teams boast 2-0 records and could easily finish the 2020 regular season with the league’s best record. But the loser of the game will not be joining the ’72 Dolphins or ’07 Patriots in the undefeated ranks.

The Chiefs-Ravens game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.