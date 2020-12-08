The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Cowboys vs. Ravens Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Titans.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Week 13 of the NFL season isn’t over just yet. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will try and snap their recent losing streak tonight, as they’ll host Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys.

Last week, the Ravens were missing a plethora of starters due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Jackson is one of several impact players that will return to the lineup for this must-win game. Running backs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram have also been cleared for action.

Baltimore is currently going through a rough patch of late, but this could be the game that turns everything around for John Harbaugh’s squad.

The Cowboys are still very much in the race to win the NFC East despite their 3-8 record. However, they looked abysmal in their most recent game against the Washington Football Team. It’s possible the extended time off will give them an advantage tonight, but ESPN’s computer prediction is siding with the Ravens.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Ravens have an 85.3 percent chance of winning tonight’s game.

ESPN's FPI prediction for the Cowboys-Ravens.

One of the best storylines to follow for this game is Dez Bryant going up against his former team. It’d be fitting if the Cowboys’ all-time leader in touchdown receptions gets in the end zone tonight.

A win for Baltimore would help its chances of grabbing a Wild Card spot for this year’s playoffs.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Ravens game is at 8:05 p.m. ET on FOX.


