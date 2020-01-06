With Wild Card Weekend now over, the NFL playoffs move to the Divisional round. The AFC Divisional Playoffs will feature three of the league’s elite young quarterbacks, and an upstart team looking to shock the world again.

On Saturday, the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens will take on the No. 6 seeded Tennessee Titans, who are coming off a huge upset over the New England Patriots. Baltimore is led by presumptive MVP Lamar Jackson, while the Titans boast an efficient offense and stout defense.

The following day, the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs will host the No. 3 Houston Texans in a rematch of Week 6. Houston got the better of Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium that day, winning 31-24 after overcoming a 14-point deficit.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Baltimore-Tennessee matchup.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Baltimore has a major edge. The computer model gives the Ravens an 81.8-percent chance to win this Saturday’s game.

As for Kansas City-Houston, ESPN’s computer model has analyzed that game too.

The computer model believes that Kansas City also has a big advantage. The computer model gives the Chiefs an 81.5-percent chance to win this Saturday’s game.

Such an outcome would result in the Ravens hosting the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in just under two weeks.

Baltimore-Tennessee will be played on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

Kansas City-Houston will be played on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. EST and will also air on CBS.