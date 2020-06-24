ESPN Names The 2 Best Rosters In The NFL

The 2020 NFL season might be the most unusual in the league’s 100-year history. But if we do get a proper season, we’ll be treated to some of the finest collections of talent the sport has to offer.

ESPN has revealed its rankings of all 32 rosters. While ESPN exposed a good number of stinkers like Jacksonville and Washington, they also revealed the best rosters in the league.

Coming in first are the Baltimore Ravens, who had the NFL’s best record in 2019 thanks in no small part to a historic rushing attack and an MVP season from Lamar Jackson. But the Ravens only appeared to get better in the offseason, bolstering their defensive line with Pro Bowler Calais Campbell and their offense with rookie standouts all over the offense.

The second-best roster in the NFL belongs to the New Orleans Saints, who were one of three 13-3 teams in the NFC last year. Unfortunately, tiebreakers prevented them from getting a first-round bye and they were quickly bounced in the playoffs. But in 2020 they bring a roster with Pro Bowl talent at every phase of the offense and defense.

Baltimore and New Orleans are clearly teams to beat in the NFL this coming year. Both were among the best in their respective conferences before being dumped in their first playoff games.

But the new season offers new chances for both of their teams to put it all together and make a deep run.

Who do you think has the best roster in the NFL right now?

[ESPN]