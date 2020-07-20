ESPN Names The NFL Team Best Set Up For The Future

As fun as it is to make predictions for who will win Super Bowl LV, it’s just as fun to see who the top teams in the NFL will be for an extended length of time.

With that in mind, ESPN has created its “NFL Future Power Rankings,” evaluating where every NFL team will be over the next three years. While teams like the Chiefs and 49ers ranked very high on the list, another team comes in at No. 1.

The Baltimore Ravens, coming off a historic 14-2 campaign that ended abruptly in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, were ranked as ESPN’s best NFL team for the next three years. They were the only team on the list to rank top five in overall roster, quarterback, coaching, draft and front office.

“Lamar Jackson didn’t need long to put himself in the conversation for the most dynamic player ever, as he became the league’s second unanimous MVP pick in just his first season as a starter,” Field Yates wrote. “But GM Eric Decosta has also built up a defense ready to hold up its end of the bargain going forward, led by a particularly fearsome secondary.”

That wasn’t to say that Baltimore is completely without faults.

Analyst Louis Riddick found that the team might be a little too reliant on star QB Lamar Jackson right now. Any injuries he might suffer could completely derail the team.

“The thing that can derail what is clearly an organization with a lot of positive momentum is the health of its young superstar QB,” Riddick wrote. “He must be protected at all costs, which means not ‘changing’ who he is as a player, but being more selective and judicious as to when he purposely puts himself in harm’s way.”

But the trajectory of the Ravens, who are coming off back-to-back AFC North titles, appears to be up.

It might not be long before they’re back in the Super Bowl.