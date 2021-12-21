ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes there’s a star in the making in Baltimore, and no, he’s not talking about Lamar Jackson.

Greenberg was awfully impressed with the way Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played on Sunday afternoon against the Packers.

Huntley completed 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 73 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries.

Greenberg believes Huntley played so well against the Packers that he might be more than just a quality backup in the NFL. In fact, he thinks Huntley could be a star.

“The Ravens may have a star in the making in quarterback Tyler Huntley,” Greenberg said on Monday’s episode of Get Up.

.@Espngreeny says the Ravens "may have a star in the making" in QB Tyler Huntley. "There aren't 32 better QBs in the NFL than he looked yesterday." pic.twitter.com/MCO17fX58y — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 20, 2021

Greenberg concluded this segment by saying, “There aren’t 32 better QBs in the NFL than he looked yesterday.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was definitely pleased with Huntley’s performance. Harbaugh raved about the Utah product’s performance while speaking to the media this week.

“He played really well,” Harbaugh said. “I thought today, he took another step forward, just in terms of handling himself, operating on time in rhythm, taking off and running at the right time, accurate throws, all of those things. He took a big step. There’s a lot to be said for experience. Repetition really makes a big difference, and he’s a quick learner.”

We’d imagine the Ravens will receive trade offers for Huntley this offseason.