Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has taken a lot of heat for his performance in the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans during their 28-12 loss. But while Jackson also has plenty of defenders, few are as loud as ESPN analyst Rex Ryan.

On Monday’s edition of Get Up!, the former Baltimore Ravens assistant had very strong words for Jackson’s critics. He said that anyone who criticizes the presumptive NFL MVP is “an absolute idiot” because Jackson essentially did all of the legwork on offense.

I look at it this way: Anyone who criticizes Lamar Jackson is an absolute idiot. What – you’re going to criticize him? He had 500 yards! Was it his fault a guy can’t catch a ball that leads to an interception? No, it wasn’t.

Rex conceded that the Titans beat Jackson fair and square, but predicted that Jackson will win the 2019 MVP award – and will win many more.

You can watch Rex’s share his thoughts on Jackson here:

Jackson set all kinds of records in the 2019 season. He shattered the NFL single-season rushing record for quarterbacks with 1,206, leading Baltimore to an NFL record for team rushing yards in the process.

After a 2-2 start, the Ravens finished the regular season on a 12-game winning streak, beating the likes of the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans.

But everything that the Ravens did well, the Tennessee Titans found a way to do better when they faced off.

As Rex Ryan noted, Lamar Jackson is still very young, so he has plenty of time to figure out how to win in the playoffs.

Lest we forget, Peyton Manning didn’t win his first playoff game until his sixth year in the league.

Time is absolutely on Jackson’s side.