Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About The Turf At Browns-Ravens

During Monday night’s Browns-Ravens game, a third competitor seemed to enter the fray: the turf.

Both teams struggled throughout the first half to keep their footing as slippery conditions tripped up plenty of players. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson particularly felt the field’s wrath as he tried to escape a tenacious Cleveland pass rush.

The NFC North battle remained close throughout the first two quarters and the teams stayed tied at 14 for a while. However, Jackson broke through for another late rushing score to give Baltimore a seven-point lead. The Ravens third-year quarterback ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground despite an abysmal passing performance.

Hopefully, some players will get a chance to change their cleats before coming back out or else the field might be genuinely dangerous.

Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley provided a fascinating example about a time when Jackson went for a shoe switch at halftime. In Seattle in 2019, Baltimore’s young mobile quarterback struggled to keep his footing and went into the locker room tied at 13. He made a cleat change and led the Ravens to a 30-16 win.

This isn't the first time Lamar Jackson has had trouble with slipping. Last year in Seattle, Jackson changed his cleats because of the field. Ravens were tied at 13 at halftime in Seattle. After Jackson changed cleats, Ravens ended up winning, 30-16. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 15, 2020

Until that show switch is made, or if it’s even made, fans will continue to have a field day with the player’s slippery tendencies.

Take a look at what NFL Twitter kept saying about the conditions at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland:

They playing on ice tonight? — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) December 15, 2020

Lamar Jackson in the first half: pic.twitter.com/EwPCHKp4Mq — The Ringer (@ringer) December 15, 2020

Y'all said you wanted Lamar to slide more. 🤷‍♂️ — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 15, 2020

I know players don’t like wearing screw in cleats, but it’s cold, damp and at night in Cleveland . Grass wet and slick, tempo bottoms won’t cut IF* changing directions abruptly — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 15, 2020

Somebody gotta get Lamar Jackson longer screw-in cleats, this is ridiculous. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 15, 2020

As you can see, the slip-and-slide field frustrated plenty of NFL fans on Monday night.

The outcome of the game remains critically important for both AFC North teams. The Browns have a chance to challenge the Steelers for the division title with a win, while the Ravens need a victory to remain in playoff contention.

At this point, whichever team can stay on their feet the most might just come out on top.

Tune in to ESPN to catch the second half of Browns-Ravens.