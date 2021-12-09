Ex-NFL Network Employee Has Telling Admission On Ray Rice Scandal

It’s been seven years since the infamous video of Ray Rice knocking out his then-fiancee in an elevator was made public. The video was a massive black eye to the NFL then, but could have been even bigger as one media member revealed.

Appearing on The TK Show, former NFL Network commentator Michael Silver explained that the NFL felt it was “imperiled” by the fallout of the Ray Rice video. The entire leadership of the NFL – from commissioner Roger Goodell to the mid-level employees – could have been at risk of losing their jobs.

Silver further admitted that NFL Network might not have been in a position to cover the story properly since they’re run by the NFL itself. He said it could be “a little awkward” for the network in that position.

“Imagine you work for Proctor & Gamble and you’re going on Proctor & Gamble live from Proctor & Gamble Studios and talking about a scandal that could take down the entire operation,” Silver said. “It would be a little awkward.”

Former NFL Network employee @MikeSilver tells @timkawakami that the Ray Rice scandal created a sense inside the building "that the whole operation was imperiled." https://t.co/esLJIbVa2b — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2021

Ray Rice was a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion for the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2013. But after being arrested for domestic abuse in February 2014, he was suspended for two games.

The release of the now-infamous video made the NFL realize they had seriously erred in not treating the case more seriously. Rice was released that same day and has not played a down in any football league since.

The NFL changed its domestic violence policy in the fallout, but continues to struggle in dealing with incidents like that one.

They weathered the storm of the Ray Rice video, but the NFL still has a lot of work to do to regain public trust. And that may never come no matter what they do.