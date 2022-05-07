Ravens Reportedly Interested In Jarvis Landry: Fans React

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Since they traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have a need at wide receiver. Perhaps they'll fill that hole with one of the best free agents left on the market.

According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Ravens have expressed interest in Landry since the draft ended.

A deal isn't imminent at this time, but Landry would certainly give the Ravens' receiving corps a much-needed boost. He'd also give them a wideout who has ample experience playing in the AFC North.

Ravens fans made it known on Twitter that they'd welcome Landry with open arms.

"Let's make it happen," a Ravens fan tweeted.



Browns fans, meanwhile, would prefer that Landry doesn't sign with one of their biggest rivals.

Landry missed five games during the 2021 season due to injuries. He finished the year with 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

It was rumored that Cleveland would be open to a reunion with Landry earlier this offseason, but the front office's decision to select Purdue wide receiver David Bell in the third round of the draft may have changed those plans.

While his best days are most likely behind him, Landry remains one of the better slot receivers in the NFL.