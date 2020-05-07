The 5 NFL Teams With The Easiest 2020 Schedules

Tonight, the NFL will officially release each team’s schedule to the public. Although we don’t know when certain matchups will take place just yet, each team’s list of opponents is already available.

The hardest schedule in the league at the moment belongs to the New England Patriots. Obviously the timing of this isn’t ideal since the team no longer has Tom Brady to rely on at quarterback.

As for the easiest schedule this season, the Baltimore Ravens are fortunate enough to claim that title. Division winners usually have tough road ahead, but John Harbaugh’s squad will take on the AFC South and NFC East – two of the weaker divisions in football.

Baltimore isn’t the only franchise that has a fairly easy road ahead. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys both have to be thrilled with their 2020 opponents.

Here are the five easiest schedules for the 2020 season, via Sporting News:

Baltimore Ravens (.438) Pittsburgh Steelers (.457) Dallas Cowboys (.459) Cleveland Browns (.461) Washington Redskins (.465)

Even if the Ravens had one of the toughest schedules in the league they’d probably remain a contender in the AFC.

The NFL Network will break down each team’s schedule tonight in a special three-hour show.